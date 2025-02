On February 10, nine days after receiving an offer from Bill Belichick and North Carolina, 2026 offensive tackle Zion Smith committed to the Tar Heels. The Hyattsville, MD native became the sixth pledge for UNC in the 2026 class, which ranks 35th in the country.

Smith spoke with THI to discuss his decision and how playing for the Tar Heels will prepare him for much more than football.