UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the postseason.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
NOVEMBER 1
Baker and East Forsyth wrap up the regular season against West Forsyth HS (NC), looking to improve to 10-0.
NOVEMBER 1
Cary HS (NC) caps off the regular season at home against Middle Creek HS (NC).
NOVEMBER 1
Jones County HS (GA) travels to Locust Grave HS (GA), looking to extend its winning streak to four games.
NOVEMBER 1
Fellowship Christian School (GA) puts its five-game winning streak on the line at home against Whitefield Academy (GA).
NOVEMBER 1
Bel Air HS (MD) can return to the win column on Friday against Joppatowne HS (MD).
NOVEMBER 1
Jacksonville HS (NC) finishes up the regular season, hosting Northside-Jacksonville HS (NC).
NOVEMBER 1
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) start a two-game road trip to end the regular season versus Tompkins HS (TX).
Class of 2026
NOVEMBER 1
Winners of seven in a row, Rolesville HS (NC) travels to Heritage HS (NC) in its final game of the regular season.
NOVEMBER 1
Lott and Providence Day open up NCISAA Postseason play at home against Charlotte Country Day School.
NOVEMBER 1
The First Academy (FL) ends the regular season on the road against Calvary Christian (FL).
