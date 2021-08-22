UNC Commits Results - Week 1
The 2021 fall football season started this week for several North Carolina commits. The season hasn't yet started for the states of Virginia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.
Here are the following results and stats from games involving Tar Heel commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
AUGUST 20
Leesville Road HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Wakefield HS (NC) 18-8
STATS: 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (0-0) at York HS (SC) - cancelled due to Covid
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - did not play
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - did not play
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Cary HS (NC) 52-0
STATS: 9 carries for 158 yards with 4 TDs
STORY: Cleveland - Cary
TWEET - Hampton highlights
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Kings Mountain HS (NC) 27-14
STATS: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack
STORY: Shelby - Kings Mountain
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (1-0) defeated Oxford HS (AL) 55-0
STATS: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 214 yards with 4 TDs
STORY: Thompson - Oxford
TWEET: Harrell TD pass
TAYON HOLLOWAY - did not play
BRYSON JENNINGS - did not play
JUSTIN KANYUK - did not play
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) defeated Clayton HS (NC) 56-0
Did not play - rehab from injury suffered in spring 2021 season
AUGUST 21
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (1-0) defeated Lowndes HS (GA) 34-28 OT
STORY: Walton Wins in OT
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (2-0) defeated Godby (FL) 22-16
STORY: Life Christian Defeats Godby
CLASS OF 2023
Played Thursday night:
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Myers Park HS (NC) 32-16
STATS: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 208 yards with a TD and ran for a score
STORY: Hough - Myers Park