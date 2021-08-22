 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Commits Results - Week 1
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-22 11:46:01 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC Commits Results - Week 1

Beau Atkinson and his Leesville Road teammates defeated Wakefield 18-8
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2021 fall football season started this week for several North Carolina commits. The season hasn't yet started for the states of Virginia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

Here are the following results and stats from games involving Tar Heel commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

CLASS OF 2022

AUGUST 20

BEAU ATKINSON

Leesville Road HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Wakefield HS (NC) 18-8

STATS: 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks


RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (0-0) at York HS (SC) - cancelled due to Covid


TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - did not play


SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - did not play


OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Cary HS (NC) 52-0

STATS: 9 carries for 158 yards with 4 TDs

STORY: Cleveland - Cary

TWEET - Hampton highlights


MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Kings Mountain HS (NC) 27-14

STATS: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack

STORY: Shelby - Kings Mountain


CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (1-0) defeated Oxford HS (AL) 55-0

STATS: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 214 yards with 4 TDs

STORY: Thompson - Oxford

TWEET: Harrell TD pass


TAYON HOLLOWAY - did not play


BRYSON JENNINGS - did not play


JUSTIN KANYUK - did not play


TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) defeated Clayton HS (NC) 56-0

Did not play - rehab from injury suffered in spring 2021 season



AUGUST 21

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (1-0) defeated Lowndes HS (GA) 34-28 OT

STORY: Walton Wins in OT


TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (2-0) defeated Godby (FL) 22-16

STORY: Life Christian Defeats Godby

Hough HS Tad Hudson
Hough HS Tad Hudson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CLASS OF 2023

Played Thursday night:

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Myers Park HS (NC) 32-16

STATS: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 208 yards with a TD and ran for a score

STORY: Hough - Myers Park

