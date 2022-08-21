 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Commits Results - Week 1
UNC Commits Results - Week 1

Deana King
The 2022 high school football season began this week for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023 from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. While four commits in the states of Virginia and Oklahoma will not start their high school football season until next week.

Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:

August 18

TAD HUDSON of Hough HS (NC) (0-1) lost to Dutch Fork HS (SC) (1-0) - 24-27

STATS: He completed 21 of 33 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown and had a 2-point conversion pass.

STORY: The Herald

TWEET: Hudson touchdown pass

VIDEO: Hudson ISO

August 19

CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (1-0) defeated F.T. Foard HS (NC) (0-1) - 50-7

STATS: He caught 5 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown and ran for a 2-point conversion.


DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (1-0) defeated Greenville HS (SC) (0-1) - 53-28

STATS: He helped anchor the line that ran for 383 rushing yards and 521 total yards.

VIDEO: FOX Carolina


ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (1-0) defeated Westlake HS (GA) (0-1) - 21-17

STORY: Atlanta Constitution


CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (1-0) defeated Hunter Huss HS (NC) (0-1) - 40-0

STATS: He caught 5 passes for 125 yards with 2 touchdowns.


JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (0-1) lost to Wake Forest HS (NC) (1-0) - 8-26

STORY: Durham Sun Herald


CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (1-0) defeated Macon County HS (GA) (0-1) - 34-24

TWEET: Lavallee touchdown run


TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (0-1) lost to Hillside HS (NC) (1-0) - 10-56

STORY: HighSchoolOT


RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (0-1) lost to Alexander Central HS (NC) (1-0) - 15-33


August 20

KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (1-0) defeated Newnan HS (GA) (0-1) - 38-27


JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (1-0) defeated Spartanburg HS (SC) (0-1) - 47-16

STORY: WSPA.COM

OPEN

NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA)

TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK)

JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA)

JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HSl (VA)

