UNC Commits' Results - Week 12
*************************************************************************************
THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!
Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo code HUBERT21
******************************************************************************************
The 2021 fall football season continued this weekend for several North Carolina commits, many of whom are now in the playoffs.
Commits from South Carolina, Alabama, and North Carolina have started in their state playoffs. Virginia begins next weekend.
Here are the following results and stats from games involving Tar Heel commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news