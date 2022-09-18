UNC Commits Results - Week 5
The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have commits from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:
SEPTEMBER 15
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-1) lost to Freedom HS (VA) (4-0) - 0-42
STORY: Washington Post
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (3-0) defeated Hermitage HS (VA) (2-2) - 13-0
STATS: He had 1 reception for 6 yards.
STORY: Richmond TImes-Dispatch
SEPTEMBER 16
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (4-0) defeated Grassfield HS (VA) (0-4) - 47-0
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (4-1) defeated Collins Hill HS (GA) (2-2) - 33-17
STATS: He had 1 reception for 19 yards.
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (3-1) defeated East Burke HS (NC) (2-2) - 47-27
STATS: He caught 6 passes for 191 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran 1 time for 11 yards. On defense, he had an interception.
VIDEO: WBTV
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (4-0) defeated Clover HS (SC) (1-3) - 37-23
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (2-2_ lost to Northside HS (GA) (2-2) - 17-20
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (3-2) defeated AL Brown HS (NC) (3-1) - 45-24
STATS: He caught 8 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown.
VIDEO: WBTV
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (4-0) defeated New Manchester HS (GA) (0-4) - 65-0
STATS: He had 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass break up.
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (3-1) defeated North Mecklenburg (NC) (3-2) - 52-0
STATS: He threw 2 touchdowns and ran for a score.
STORY: LakeNormanPublications.com
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (1-2) lost to Stone Bridge HS (VA) (3-1) - 14-20
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (4-0) defeated Washington HS (VA) (0-4) - 49-0
STATS: He had 5 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (1-3) lost to Apex HS (NC) (4--0) - 7-24
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (2-2) lost to East Lincoln HS (NC) (4-0) - 12-28
STATS: He had 6 tackles and 2 QB hurries,
VIDEO: WBTV
OPEN
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (1-3)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-0)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (3-0)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (2-1)