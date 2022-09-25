UNC Commits Results - Week 6
The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have commits from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 23
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (4-1) lost to King's Fork HS (VA) (4-0) - 7-14
STORY: Virginian Pilot
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-2) lost to John Champe HS (VA) (3-1) - 22-53
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (5-1) defeated Jackson HS (GA) (2-3) - 29-7
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (4-1) defeated West Lincoln HS (NC) (4-1) - 27-17
STATS: He caught 4 passes for 102 yards with 2 touchdowns and had 2 interceptions on defense,
STORY: Hickory Daily Record
VIDEO: WBTV
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (5-0) defeated River Bluff HS (SC) (5-1) - 39-23
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (3-2) defeated Milton HS (GA) (2-3) - 21-7
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (3-3) lost to Mooresville HS (NC) (4-1) - 22-40
STATS: He caught 1 pass for 8 yards.
STORY: Lake Norman Media Group
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (2-3) defeated Havelock HS (NC) (3-2) - 35-28
VIDEO: HIGHSCHOOLOT
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (5-0) defeated Douglas County HS (GA) (3-2) - 48-3
STATS: He had 8 tackles.
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (4-1) defeated Chambers (NC) (4-2) - 16-7
STATS: He completed 18 of 29 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown.
VIDEO: WBTV
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (4-0) defeated Mechanicsville HS (VA) (0-4) - 34-3
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-1) lost to Rabun County HS (GA) (5-0) - 14-28
STORY: WDUN
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (2-2) defeated Stafford HS (VA) (3-2) - 34-25
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (4-0) defeated Ponca City HS (OK) (0-4) - 37-21
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (5-0) defeated Dominion HS (VA) (0-5) - 54-0
STATS: He caught 3 passes for 60 yards with 2 touchdowns. On defense, he had 4 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (3-1) defeated Jackson-Reed HS (DC) (0-4) - 55-7
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (2-3) defeated Green Hope HS (NC) (1-4) - 35-20
VIDEO: HIGHSCHOOLOT
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (3-2) defeated North Lincoln HS (NC) (0-5) - 29-22
STATS: He caught 3 passes for 52 yards with a touchdown.
STORY: Hickory Daily Record