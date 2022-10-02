UNC Commits Results - Week 7
The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have commits from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (5-1) defeated Great Bridge HS (VA) (2-3) - 55-8
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (3-2) defeated Osbourne HS (VA) (2-3) - 35-0
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (6-1) defeated Harris County HS (GA) (1-5) - 33-3
STATS: He caught 6 passes for 95 yards and returned 2 kickoffs for 61 yards.
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (5-1) defeated West Caldwell HS (NC) (0-6) - 60-6
STATS: He caught 9 passes for 177 yards with 3 touchdowns.
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (6-0) defeated Boiling Springs HS (SC) (2-5) - 52-14
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (3-3) defeated South Iredell HS (NC) (4-2) - 41-7
STATS: He caught 2 passes for 53 yards and returned a kickoff for 34 yards.
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (2-4) lost to South Granville HS (NC) (2-4) - 6-7
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (6-0) defeated Alexander HS (GA) (2-4) - 40-7
STATS: He had 9 tackles.
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (5-1) defeated West Mecklenburg HS (NC) (4-3) - 52-6
STATS: He completed 16 of 27 passes for 189 yards with 2 touchdowns.
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (5-0) defeated Hanover HS (VA) (5-1) - 21-12
STORY: VirginiaPreps.com
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (5-1) defeated Brookstone High School (GA) (3-2) - 24-7
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (2-2) hosts Highland Springs HS (VA) (5-0) - ppd Monday
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (5-0) defeated Putnam City HS (OK) (1-4) - 51-7
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-0) defeated Potomac Falls HS (VA) (2-4) - 33-21
STATS: He had 7 tackles and a sack.
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (4-1) defeated St. Christophers (VA) (4-1) - 26-10
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (3-3) defeated Apex Friendship HS (NC) (3-3) - 21-20
STORY: HIGHSCHOOLOT
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (4-2) defeated St. Stephens HS (NC) (3-3) - 42-28
STATS: He had 2 tackles and a tackle for loss.
VIDEO: WBTV
OPEN
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (5-0)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (3-2)