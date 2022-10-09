UNC Commits Results - Week 8
The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have commits from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (6-0) defeated Jefferson County HS (GA) (1-6) - 48-0
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (6-1) defeated Indian River HS (VA) (3-3) - 45-24
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (3-3) lost to Patriot HS (VA) (6-0) - 21-40
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (6-1) defeated Bandys HS (NC) (2-5) - 52-27
STATS: He scored 3 touchdowns.
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (7-0) defeated Mauldin HS (SC) (1-6) - 13-12
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (4-2) defeated Walton HS (GA) (4-2) - 33-6
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (5-3) defeated Lake Norman HS (NC) (6-1) - 55-10
STATS: He caught a touchdown pass.
VIDEO: WBTV
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (3-4) defeated Granville Central HS (NC) (0-6) - 63-0
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (7-0) defeated East Paulding HS (GA) (2-5) - 49-0
STATS: He had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (6-1) defeated West Charlotte HS (NC) (4-4) - 41-0
STATS: He completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards with a touchdown.
VIDEO: WBTV
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (6-0) defeated Armstrong-Kennedy HS (VA) (3-4) - 60-12
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (5-2) lost to Elbert County HS (GA) (7-0) - 24-35
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (3-3) defeated North Stafford HS (VA) (0-7) - 34-6
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (5-1) lost to Choctaw HS (OK) (5-1) - 16-28
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (4-2) lost to Georgetown Prep (MD) (4-1) - 14-20
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (4-3) defeated Middle Creek HS (NC) (4-3) - 35-28
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (5-2) defeated North Iredell HS (NC) (1-6) - 34-0
STATS: He had 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack.
STORY: Hickory Daily Record
OPEN
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (6-1)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-0)