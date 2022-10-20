UNC Commits Schedule - Week 10
The 2022 high school football season is at the mid-point for most of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the twenty commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
OCTOBER 20
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (7-0) at Henrico HS (VA) (2-5)
OCTOBER 21
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (7-1) at Deep Creek HS (VA) (4-3)
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (3-4) hosts Gainesville HS (VA) (2-5)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (7-1) hosts Cedar Grove HS (GA) (5-2)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (7-1) hosts Lincolnton HS (NC) (5-3)
AYDEN DUNCANSON - Whitefield Academy (GA) (5-2) hosts St. Francis (GA) (4-3)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (8-0) at Gaffney HS (SC) (5-2)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (5-2) at Kennesaw Mountain HS (GA) (6-1)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (5-3) at Cox Mill HS (NC) (6-2)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (4-4) hosts Vance County HS (NC) (6-2)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (7-0) hosts Newnan HS (GA) (3-4)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (6-2) at West Cabarrus HS (NC) (0-8)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (5-2) hosts St. Francis (GA) (4-3)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (4-3) at Riverbend HS (VA) (6-1)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (6-1) hosts Northwest Classen HS (OK) (2=5)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-1) at Loudoun County HS (VA) (7-0)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (5-3) hosts Cary HS (NC) (2-6)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (6-2) at FT Foard HS (NC) (0-8)
OPEN
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (7-0)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (5-2)