UNC Commits Schedule - Week 2
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023.
CLASS OF 2022
AUGUST 27
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (1-0) at Pope HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (1-0) hosts Panther Creek HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (0-0) hosts Spartanburg HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-0) hosts Salem HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - does not play
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (2-0) vs (TBD)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (1-0) Cary at JH Rose HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (1-0) at AC Reynolds HS (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (1-0) hosts Sparkman HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (1-0) hosts Tallwood HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - does not play
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (0-0) at Northampton HS (PA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (1-0) at Reagan HS (NC)
CLASS OF 2023
AUGUST 27
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-0) at Mooresville HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
The 2021 fall high school football season begins for Tychaun Chapman and his new teammates at Landstown High in Virginia Beach, VA as they Salem (VA) High. Chapman is coming off a great spring football season and is hoping to lead the Eagles to a successful season.