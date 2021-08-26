 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Commits Schedule - Week 2
UNC Commits Schedule - Week 2

Marcus Allen (Walton HS)
Marcus Allen (Walton HS) (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023.

CLASS OF 2022

AUGUST 27

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (1-0) at Pope HS (GA)

BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (1-0) hosts Panther Creek HS (NC)

RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (0-0) hosts Spartanburg HS (SC)

TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-0) hosts Salem HS (VA)

SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - does not play

TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (2-0) vs (TBD)

OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (1-0) Cary at JH Rose HS (NC)

MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (1-0) at AC Reynolds HS (NC)

CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (1-0) hosts Sparkman HS (AL)

TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (1-0) hosts Tallwood HS (VA)

BRYSON JENNINGS - does not play

JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (0-0) at Northampton HS (PA)

TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (1-0) at Reagan HS (NC)

Hough HS Tad Hudson
Hough HS Tad Hudson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CLASS OF 2023

AUGUST 27

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-0) at Mooresville HS (NC)

GAME OF THE WEEK

The 2021 fall high school football season begins for Tychaun Chapman and his new teammates at Landstown High in Virginia Beach, VA as they Salem (VA) High. Chapman is coming off a great spring football season and is hoping to lead the Eagles to a successful season.

{{ article.author_name }}