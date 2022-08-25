UNC Commits Schedule - Week 2
The 2022 high school football season is underway for most of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023 from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. This week, the commits from the states of Virginia and Oklahoma will start their high school football.
Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2023:
August 26
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (0-0) at Churchland HS (VA) (0-0)
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (0-0) hosts Westfield HS (VA) (0-0)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (1-0) at Greenwood HS (SC) (0-1)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (1-0) at Watauga HS (NC) (1-0)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (1-0) at North Augusta HS (SC) (0-1)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (1-0) hosts Charlotte Catholic HS (NC) (1-0)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (0-1) at Hillside HS (NC) (1-0)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (1-0) at McEachern HS (GA) (0-1)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (0-1) hosts Mooresville HS (NC) (1-0)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (1-0) hosts Strong Rock Christian (GA) (0-1)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (0-0) hosts Edmond North HS (OK) (0-0)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (0-0) at Fauquier HS (VA) (0-0)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (0-0) at Trinity Episcopal HS (VA) (0-0)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (0-1) hosts Leesville Road HS (NC) (1-0)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (0-1) at South Caldwell HS (NC) (1-0)
OPEN
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (1-0)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (0-0)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
This biggest game this weekend will be the Maiden at Watauga game in Boone, NC. Maiden is led by wide receiver Chris Culliver, who committed to the Tar Heels this summer. Watauga is one of the top programs in western North Carolina, so this will be a tough challenge for the Blue Devils