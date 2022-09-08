UNC Commits Schedule - Week 4
The 2022 high school football season is underway for all of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the eighteen commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 9
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (2-0) at Nansemoud River HS (VA) (2-0)
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (1-0) at Woodbridge HS (VA) (1-1)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (3-0) at East Coweta HS (GA) (2-1)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (1-1) hosts Marietta HS (GA) (1-2)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (2-1) at Chambers HS (NC) (2-1)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (1-2) hosts Leesville Road HS (NC) (3-0)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-1) hosts Cox Mill HS (NC) (3-0)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (3-0) hosts Wesleyan Academy (GA) (3-0)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (0-1) @ West Potomac HS (VA) (2-0)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (2-0) at Mustang HS (OK) (1-0)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (2-0) hosts Bishop Ireton HS (VA) (0-1)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (1-1) at Woodberry Forest HS (VA) (1-0)
OPEN
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (2-1)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (3-0)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (3-0)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (2-0)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (1-2)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (2-1)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
The biggest game involving a Tar Heel commit will be the Hickory Grove at Chambers game in Charlotte. Wide receiver Christian Hamilton, who committed this summer to the Tar Heels, and his Hickory Ridge teammates are off to a great start for the 2022 season. They must take on one of North Carolina's top programs in the past five seasons on their home turf. Chambers is led by several Division 1 prospects including NC State wide receiver commit Kevin Concepcion.