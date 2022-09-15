UNC Commits Schedule - Week 5
The 2022 high school football season is underway for all of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the eighteen commits of the class of 2023:
SEPTEMBER 15
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-0) hosts Freedom HS (VA) (3-0)
SEPTEMBER 16
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (3-0) hosts Grassfield HS (VA) (0-3)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (3-1) hosts Collins Hill HS (GA) (2-1)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (2-1) hosts East Burke HS (NC) (2-1)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (3-0) at Clover HS (SC) (1-2)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (2-1) hosts Northside HS (GA) (1-2)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (2-2) at AL Brown HS (NC) (3-0)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (3-0) hosts New Manchester HS (GA) (0-3)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-1) hosts North Mecklenburg HS (NC) (3-1)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (2-0) hosts Hermitage HS (VA) (2-1)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (1-1) hosts Stone Bridge HS (VA) (2-1)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (3-0) hosts Washington HS (WV) (0-3)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (1-2) at Apex HS (NC) (3-0)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (2-1) at East Lincoln HS (NC) (3-0)
OPEN
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (1-3)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-0)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (3-0)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (2-1)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Rico Walker and his Hickory Red Tornado teammates will travel to Denver. NC to take on the East Lincoln Mustangs. Walker, who committed to North Carolina this summer, plays on both sides of the ball for Hickory. East Lincoln, who is unbeaten at 3-0 is led by West Virginia commit linebacker Ben Cutter.