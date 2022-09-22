UNC Commits Schedule - Week 6
The 2022 high school football season is at the mid-point for most of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the eighteen commits of the class of 2023:
SEPTEMBER 23
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (4-0) at King's Fork HS (VA) (3-0)
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-1) at John Champe HS (VA) (2-1)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (4-1) at Jackson HS (GA) (2-2)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (2-1) hosts West Lincoln HS (NC) (4-0)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (4-0) host River Bluff HS (SC) (5-0)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (2-2) hosts Milton HS (GA) (2-2)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (3-2) at Mooresville HS (NC) (3-1)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (1-3) at Havelock HS (NC) (3-1)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (4-0) at Douglas County HS (GA) (3-1)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (3-1) at Chambers HS (NC) (4-1)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (3-0) at Mechanicsville HS (VA) (0-3)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-0) at Rabun County High School (GA) (4-0)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (1-2) at Stafford HS (VA) (3-1)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (3-0) hosts Ponca City HS (OK) (0-3)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (4-0) hosts Dominion HS (VA) (0-4)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (2-1) at Jackson-Reed HS (DC) (0-3)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (1-3) hosts Green Hope HS (NC) (1-3)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (2-2) host North Lincoln HS (NC) (0-4)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
One of the biggest games in the Palmetto State features North Carolina offensive line commit D.J. Geth and his undefeated Dorman teammates taking on unbeaten River Bluff High School. Geth has been a big factor for the Dorman offense in opening holes for their running backs and protecting the quarterback on passing plays.