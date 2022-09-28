UNC Commits Schedule - Week 7
The 2022 high school football season is at the mid-point for most of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the nineteen commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 29
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (5-0) at Irwin County HS (GA) (4-1)
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (4-1) at Great Bridge HS (VA) (2-2)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (5-1) hosts Harris County HS (GA) (1-4)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (4-1) at West Caldwell HS (NC) (0-5)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (5-0) at Boiling Springs HS (SC) (2-4)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (3-3) hosts South Iredell HS (NC) (4-1)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (2-3) hosts South Granville HS (NC) (1-4)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (4-1) hosts West Mecklenburg HS (NC) (4-2)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (2-3) at Apex Friendship HS (NC) (3-2)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (3-2) hosts St. Stephens HS (NC) (3-2)
SEPTEMBER 30
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-2) hosts Osbourn HS (VA) (2-2)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (5-0) at Alexander HS (GA) (2-3)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (4-0) at Hanover HS (VA) (5-0)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-1) at Brookstone High School (GA) (3-1)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (2-2) hosts Highland Springs HS (VA) (5-0)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (4-0) hosts Putnam City HS (OK) (1-3)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (5-0) at Potomac Falls HS (VA) (2-3)
OCTOBER 1
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (3-1) at St. Christophers (VA) (4-0)
OPEN
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (3-2)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
One of the biggest games in Virginia this week will be Varina High School taking on Hanover High School. Both teams are coming into the game undefeated with a combine record of 9-0. Varina has UNC commit athlete Kaveion Keys as one of their top players. Keys plays on both sides of the ball.