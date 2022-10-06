UNC Commits Schedule - Week 8
The 2022 high school football season is at the mid-point for most of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the nineteen commits of the class of 2023:
OCTOBER 7
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (5-0) hosts Jefferson County HS (GA) (1-5)
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (5-1) hosts Indian River HS (VA) (3-2)
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (3-2) at Patriot HS (VA) (5-0)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (5-1) at Bandys HS (NC) (2-4)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (6-0) at Mauldin HS (SC) (1-5)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (3-2) at Walton HS (GA) (4-1)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (4-3) hosts Lake Norman HS (NC) (6-0)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (2-4) at Granville Central HS (NC) (0-5)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (6-0) hosts East Paulding HS (GA) (2-4)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (5-1) at West Charlotte HS (NC) (4-3)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (5-0) at Armstrong-Kennedy HS (VA) (3-3)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (5-1) hosts Elbert County High School (GA) (6-0)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (2-3) at North Stafford HS (VA) (0-6)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (5-0) at Choctaw HS (OK) (4-1)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (4-1) at Georgetown Prep (MD) (3-1)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (3-3) hosts Middle Creek HS (NC) (4-2)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (4-2) at North Iredell HS (NC) (1-5)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (6-1)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-0)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
One of the biggest games in Virginia this week will be Varina High School taking on Hanover High School. Both teams are coming into the game undefeated with a combine record of 9-0. Varina has UNC commit athlete Kaveion Keys as one of their top players. Keys plays on both sides of the ball.