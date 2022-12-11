News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-11 15:07:09 -0600') }} football Edit

UNC Commits State Championship Results

Kaleb Cost and his Sandy Creek teammates won the GHSA 3A state title on Saturday.
Kaleb Cost and his Sandy Creek teammates won the GHSA 3A state title on Saturday. (Kevin Roy)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

Two North Carolina class of 2023 commits played in state championships this week to wrap up the 2022 high school football season. Athletes Ty Adams and Kaleb Cost both participated in the GHSA state championships in Atlanta, GA.

Here are the championship results for those two commits.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (13-1) lost to Prince Avenue Christian (GA) (14-0) - 34-52

STATS: He ran 16 times for 259 yards with 4 touchdowns.

STORY: WSAV

TWEET #1: Adams' 3rd TD run

TWEET #2: Adams' 4th TD run



KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (13-2) defeated Cedar Grove HS (GA) (11-3) - 21-17

STATS: He had an interception.

STORY: Scorebook Live

TWEET: Cost's game-winning INT


SEASON OVER

AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (6-5)

PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (12-3)

CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (12-2)

AYDEN DUNCANSON - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)

DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (9-3)

ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (9-3)

CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (6-5)

JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (8-5)

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (11-3)

CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)

NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (6-6)

TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (11-2)

JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-4)

JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (8-4)

TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (7-4)




trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}