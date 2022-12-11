UNC Commits State Championship Results
Two North Carolina class of 2023 commits played in state championships this week to wrap up the 2022 high school football season. Athletes Ty Adams and Kaleb Cost both participated in the GHSA state championships in Atlanta, GA.
Here are the championship results for those two commits.
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (13-1) lost to Prince Avenue Christian (GA) (14-0) - 34-52
STATS: He ran 16 times for 259 yards with 4 touchdowns.
STORY: WSAV
TWEET #1: Adams' 3rd TD run
TWEET #2: Adams' 4th TD run
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (13-2) defeated Cedar Grove HS (GA) (11-3) - 21-17
STATS: He had an interception.
STORY: Scorebook Live
TWEET: Cost's game-winning INT
SEASON OVER
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (6-5)
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (12-3)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (12-2)
AYDEN DUNCANSON - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (9-3)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (9-3)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (6-5)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (8-5)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (11-3)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (6-6)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (11-2)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-4)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (8-4)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (7-4)