LADERA RANCH, CA – It is a bit ominous that the nation’s best sophomore, Jalen Green , fielded just one coach for his game on Friday evening. Whether the blue blood audience is still focused on completing its 2019 class, that they assume that Green is an automatic entry into the NBA Draft if the one-and-done rule is erased, or whatever else it might be, coming to terms with the lacking amount of coaches for his games this week does make one ponder the why factor.

Regardless, one staff that has been a constant for Green has been North Carolina. Wednesday evening, it was Roy Williams courtside and two days later, one of his assistants was on hand for Green.

Heading into the week, there were not many ties between UNC and Green. They had expressed interest but nothing past the we like you stage. However, the fact that the Tar Heels have remained a consistent presence while others have not is definitely worth keeping an eye on.