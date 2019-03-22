COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams and players Cam Johnson and Nassir Little were on the dais following the Tar Heels’ 88-73 victory over Iona to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed 38-33 at halftime but used a 25-7 run to open the second half to take control of the game and were never challenged again.

Five Heels scored in double figures led by Johnson’s 21 points as well as 19 from Little and 16 from Luke Maye.

The top seed in the Midwest Region, UNC improved to 28-6 while No. 16 seed Iona ended its season at 17-16.

*Video provided by the NCAA