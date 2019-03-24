COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and players Cam Johnson and Luke Maye were at the dais following the Tar Heels’ 81-59 victory over Washington in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

UNC shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range, while also outrebounding the Huskies 48-24. Luke Maye scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Nassir Little added 20 points for the Heels.

UNC improved to 29-6 and advanced to the Sweet 16 where it will face Auburn on Friday night in Kansas City.

*Video courtesy of the NCAA.