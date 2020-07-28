TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 2021 PF Trey Kaufman

North Carolina has offered 2021 power forward Trey Kaufman, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. A 4-star prospect who attends Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, IN, Kaufman is 6-foot-8 and weighs 210 pounds. He’s rated the No. 39 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 11 player at his position. He shot up from No. 83 in the most recent Rivals rankings. Among Kaufman’s offers are from Virginia, Louisville, Purdue, Cincinnati and Xavier.

Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi has written about Kaufman a couple of times over the last few weeks, and after seeing him two weeks ago, wrote the following: “Just last week, I wrote about how I'd hoped to have been able to get a more detailed look at Kaufman this summer. Well, I got one. Yes, the competition was a bit overmatched, but he sure looked like a different dude than I've ever seen. He was stroking threes, looked athletic, hit pull-up jumpers and basically did everything you would like to see out of a modern-day four man. It was pretty eye-opening.”



Kaufman Says...

THI spoke with Kaufman a few months ago and here's some of what he said: “I would say I am a versatile four man. I am a mismatch problem. I can dribble the ball up the floor and around my defender. I can post up with a variety of moves as well as I have great floor vision to see the open man... "I can shoot the three and have a great mid-range shot,. With how the game is played today, I am what a lot of colleges want. I have really developed my game over the last year.”

Trey Kaufman Highlights