TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 2023 PG Robert Dillingham

"I like the coaching staff and how their play style is run," Dillingham recently told THI .

Dillingham, who attends Combine Academy ion Charlotte, is 6-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds. His coach at Combine is former UNC star Jeff McInnis, who also played 11 seasons in the NBA.

Dillingham has also been offered by Ole Miss, Wichita State and South Florida, but has been in discussions with Kansas for a while, among others.

As for playing for McInnis, who spent three seasons at UNC in which he averaged 12.4 points and 16.5 points per game in his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively. He also handed out 5.3 and 5.5 assists in those seasons.

"It’s great because he’s already been there and been through it," Dillingham said. "So, he’s teaching me his ways and how to become a better player.”



