UNC Opponents Snapshot: Georgia State

THI begins a series in which we look ahead to each of North Carolina's 12 opponents for the upcoming football season. We will roll these out in the following order: The four nonconference games first followed by the four ACC home games and then the four ACC road games.

Georgia State played its first football game in 2010 and moved to FBS in 2013 and has been a member of the Sun Belt ever since. It plays its home games in Center Parc Stadium, which is the same facility used for the 1996 Olympic ceremonies and track & field events and was the home of the Atlanta Braves for more than 20 years.

GSU, which is located in the heart of Atlanta, returns 20 starters, including a few super seniors, and it is expected to challenge for the Sun Belt Conference East Division title, which includes Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.

North Carolina’s second game of the season will be at home versus Georgia State, which finished last season 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Panthers defeated Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl.

Game Date: Sept. 11, Chapel Hill.

2020 Record: 6-4 overall,

2020 Offense: No. 40 overall (424.3 ypg); No. 19 rushing (194 ypg); No. 32 scoring (33.3 ppg)

2020 Defense: No. 70 overall (410.3 ypg); No. 33 rushing (136.6 ypg); No. 79 scoring (31.7 ppg).

Starters Returning: Offense 11, Defense 9.

Quarterback: RS sophomore Quad Brown completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 301 yards and seven scores. Brown is a preseason All-Sun Belt according to Phil Steele.

On Brown: “You can see it in his film study and his offseason preparation throughout spring practice developing the leadership, just doing all the intangibles that you need to have to be a great quarterback. I think this year’s going to be really, really good for him. I see big things from him. One thing that really stands out about him is he never seems to have a bad day. We had some turnovers last year, there were some picks and things, but he was always a guy that never really worried about that last play… I see big things from him.” – GSU Head Coach Shawn Elliott

Key Defender: Senior Nosegaurd Dontae Wilson, a two-time All-Sun Belt player. Senior, 6-foot, 275 pounds. Three-year starter has 8.5 sacks and 19.5 TFLs

On the defense: “First things first, as always, we want to work on stopping the run. If we can stop the run, then we can get into passing situations, and that’s when we get after the quarterback and were able to have the success that we had last year getting sacks. I think we led the conference in sacks and we were pretty high in college football.” – Dontae Wilson

Overall: “We’ve got a lot of returning starters, we really do. We’ve got 11 offensive returning, we have nine of 11 on defense, we have our specialists all coming back… So, we feel like we have a great group of experienced players to push.

“I’ve talked to our team a lot about five years ago it was just about, ‘Hey, let’s build a winning mentality, let’s build a winning attitude. Let’s go and win our first bowl game.’ And here we are, I’m going into my fifth year… And now we’re sitting up here talking about, ‘Hey, let’s go push for a Sun Belt championship.

“We feel like we have the talent, we feel like we have the players, I think our coaching staff is phenomenal, and I think we have the ability to go out and compete.” – Elliott

