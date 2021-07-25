The finals of the 17U Peach Jam is year in and year out the biggest AAU game out of thousands nationally in the month of July. That is more obvious this summer because Nike decided to play all of its EYBL events in one setting instead of having their usual spring sessions.

Forty EYBL grassroots organizations made their way to North Augusta, South Carolina, for a seven game gauntlet that began on July 13.

That number was cut to 24 beginning this past Tuesday. Each remaining team played five games. Out of that group, the top eight advanced to quarterfinal elimination action beginning Saturday morning then semi-finals were played that evening.

Team Final out of Pennsylvania and Bradley Beal Elite from St. Louis were the sole survivors.



