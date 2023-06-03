With the hoopla over Elliot Cadeau reclassifying and becoming a member of the 2023-24 Tar Heels, UNC will rely on at least one newbie to achieve its goals.

Cadeau will mesh with a mostly experienced roster, though only four scholarship Heels from last season’s 20-13 club remain.

So, we thought it would be interesting and timely to look back to determine who the ten best freshmen were in UNC basketball history: