News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

UNC's 10 Best Freshmen Ever

With the hoopla around Elliot Cadeau coming to UNC, we decided to look at the top 10 freshmen Tar Heels ever.
With the hoopla around Elliot Cadeau coming to UNC, we decided to look at the top 10 freshmen Tar Heels ever. (Jenna Miller/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Struggle sleeping? RogueShop.com can help

*Delta 8 products, THCO & HHC. All lab direct; don’t use middle men

*Lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils

#UNC fans save $$$ using promo code TARHEELS10

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

With the hoopla over Elliot Cadeau reclassifying and becoming a member of the 2023-24 Tar Heels, UNC will rely on at least one newbie to achieve its goals.

Cadeau will mesh with a mostly experienced roster, though only four scholarship Heels from last season’s 20-13 club remain.

So, we thought it would be interesting and timely to look back to determine who the ten best freshmen were in UNC basketball history:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}