North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game versus Virginia.

There are plenty of changes on the depth chart this week from last week prior to the Duke game.

Joshua Ezeudu is now listed as the starter at left guard. He started versus Duke but wasn’t listed there on the depth chart last week. Jace Ruder is now listed as the third quarterback. He will practice this week and could be available Saturday.

Cornerback Trey Morrison and safety Myles Wolfolk are also back on the depth chart but listed second at their respective positions. Safety Don Chapman is back as the backup at safety and placekicker Noah Ruggles and Jonathan Kim have switched back to where they were for most of the season.