UNC's Depth Chart For Virginia Game
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game versus Virginia.
There are plenty of changes on the depth chart this week from last week prior to the Duke game.
Joshua Ezeudu is now listed as the starter at left guard. He started versus Duke but wasn’t listed there on the depth chart last week. Jace Ruder is now listed as the third quarterback. He will practice this week and could be available Saturday.
Cornerback Trey Morrison and safety Myles Wolfolk are also back on the depth chart but listed second at their respective positions. Safety Don Chapman is back as the backup at safety and placekicker Noah Ruggles and Jonathan Kim have switched back to where they were for most of the season.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Fr)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Nose
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Outside Linebacker
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 - Don Chapman (6-1, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
11 - Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)
Cornerback
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, So.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)