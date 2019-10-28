News More News
UNC's Depth Chart For Virginia Game

UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game versus Duke. (THI)
UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game versus Duke. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game versus Virginia.

There are plenty of changes on the depth chart this week from last week prior to the Duke game.

Joshua Ezeudu is now listed as the starter at left guard. He started versus Duke but wasn’t listed there on the depth chart last week. Jace Ruder is now listed as the third quarterback. He will practice this week and could be available Saturday.

Cornerback Trey Morrison and safety Myles Wolfolk are also back on the depth chart but listed second at their respective positions. Safety Don Chapman is back as the backup at safety and placekicker Noah Ruggles and Jonathan Kim have switched back to where they were for most of the season.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)

10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Fr)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Nose

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

13 - Don Chapman (6-1, 185, Fr.)


Strong Safety

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

11 - Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)


Cornerback

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, So.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



