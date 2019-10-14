North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

Among the changes to the depth chart this week from the week of the Georgia Tech game include Garrett Walston is now listed as the starter at tight end. With Jonathan Smith gone, true freshman Khadry Jackson is now listed behind Jeremiah Gemmel at inside linebacker.

True freshman Don Chapman is now listed as the starter at safety with Cam’Ron Kelly now out for the season and Myles Wolfolk still sidelined with his injury. True freshman Giovanni Biggers is now listed as the backup behind Myles Dorn at the other safety spot.



