UNC's Depth Chart For Virginia Tech Game
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.
Among the changes to the depth chart this week from the week of the Georgia Tech game include Garrett Walston is now listed as the starter at tight end. With Jonathan Smith gone, true freshman Khadry Jackson is now listed behind Jeremiah Gemmel at inside linebacker.
True freshman Don Chapman is now listed as the starter at safety with Cam’Ron Kelly now out for the season and Myles Wolfolk still sidelined with his injury. True freshman Giovanni Biggers is now listed as the backup behind Myles Dorn at the other safety spot.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Outside Linebacker
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Strong Safety
13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.) OR
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
Cornerback
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)