News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 12:03:20 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC's Depth Chart For Virginia Tech Game

UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game at Virginia Tech.
UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game at Virginia Tech. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

Among the changes to the depth chart this week from the week of the Georgia Tech game include Garrett Walston is now listed as the starter at tight end. With Jonathan Smith gone, true freshman Khadry Jackson is now listed behind Jeremiah Gemmel at inside linebacker.

True freshman Don Chapman is now listed as the starter at safety with Cam’Ron Kelly now out for the season and Myles Wolfolk still sidelined with his injury. True freshman Giovanni Biggers is now listed as the backup behind Myles Dorn at the other safety spot.


OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)

56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Strong Safety

13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.) OR

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR


Cornerback

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)

20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}