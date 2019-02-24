TarHeelIllustrated.com

UNC's Message Resonating With 4-Star 2020 OL
Jimmy Christ, a 4-star class of 2020 offensive tackle from Dominion High School in Sterling, VA, was among a host of prospects who visited North Carolina this past weekend for Junior Day, which inc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news