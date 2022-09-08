North Carolina senior safety Don Chapman was arrested Wednesday night and charged with multiple criminal offenses, a clerk in the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to THI on Thursday afternoon. The story was first reported by Inside Carolina.

Chapman was charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault on a female, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child. He has a court date slated for Thursday afternoon in Chatham County Justice Center.

“We’ve been made aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes and we’re working to gather more information,” a spokesperson for the UNC football program told THI on Thursday afternoon.

Chapman has appeared in 33 games as a Tar Heel, starting 19 times, including four as a true freshman in 2019. He played in just eight games last season, starting four times, before suffering a season-ending injury during UNC’s loss at Notre Dame on October 30.

A native of San Diego, CA, Chapman has recorded 108 tackles in his Carolina career, plus three interceptions, and five PBUs. Chapman did not start UNC’s opener versus Florida A&M but did play 26 defensive snaps picking up three tackles. For his career, Chapman has played 1,352 defensive snaps along with 340 special teams plays.

Chapman has been second on the depth chart at the boundary safety spot, but said in August he was getting in a lot of work at the star position, which is similar to nickel. He was in for one play on one of UNC’s punt return teams in the win at Appalachian State last Saturday, but did not play on defense.

Note: We will add further coverage of this story on our message board.