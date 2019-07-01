News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 07:56:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UNC Staff On The Road

Vzttnytmvxm74ob62sc5
Carolina's coaches were busy watching prospects this past weekend, including Earl Timberlake and Hunter Dickinson. (Jide Sodipo)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
@clintjackson1
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

Some folks may have kicked back and taken it easy over the warm summer weekend, but Roy Williams and his staff were out on the road, sitting in gyms across the eastern seaboard, evaluating basketba...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}