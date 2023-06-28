GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Matchups, dates and times for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been determined.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced in the Fall.

On the men's side, programs currently in the ACC have combined to win 17 NCAA Championships, and the ACC is the winningest conference in NCAA Tournament history with a .654 winning percentage. League teams have combined to win 475 NCAA Tournament games all-time. In the last eight tournaments, ACC teams have combined to win 99 games while placing eight teams in the Final Four, including Miami in 2023, and earning three national titles (Duke 2015, North Carolina 2017 and Virginia 2019).

On the women’s side, programs currently in the ACC have made 23 trips to the Final Four including five teams in the last five years. The ACC also owns the most NCAA Tournament wins (119) of any conference since 2014. The next closest conference has 107 (SEC). Last season, the ACC sent a nation-best eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, marking the fifth consecutive season the ACC has sent eight teams to March Madness. At least one ACC team has advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the past 21 NCAA Tournaments with Virginia Tech, Miami and Louisville earning a spot last season. It is the longest streak of any conference, and the next closest is 13.





2023 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.





Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.