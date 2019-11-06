CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s 76-65 season-opening win over Notre Dame in the Smith Center on Wednesday night felt more like a game in late February than one just six days after Halloween.

Beginning the season against an ACC foe is something UNC hasn’t done since former head coach Dean Smith’s sixth season in Chapel Hill some 53 years ago. It’s a rarity and, and because of that, some players felt more pressure to perform in front of a packed and noisy crowd of 21,750.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking at first,” sophomore guard Leaky Black said. “But, once we settled down and started playing our game, we were good.”

Not only were some of the younger players feeling the pressure of the event-like occasion, so was their most experienced upperclassman. Junior forward Garrison Brooks, who’s played more minutes as a Tar Heel in his career than anybody on the team, also felt the weight of opening up the year against a vastly more experienced Fighting Irish team.

“It was a lot of stress getting into it,” Brooks said. “It was a really big game for us.”

Those early nerves were evident, too, as Notre Dame ended the first half on a 19-11 run over the final 7:52 to take a 31-30 lead into the halftime break.