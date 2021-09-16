Hubert Davis is beginning to pile up the accolades as a recruiter early on in his head coaching career.

With the commitment of Tyler Nickel on Wednesday, Davis has now secured pledges from four high school seniors while it is still officially summer. Not only is that an impressive collection numerically, the quality also speaks for itself. Each one is ranked in the current Rivals Top 150.

So how does their current haul measure up nationally against the best? Even though it is early on, and we are still two months away from the Early Signing Period, the Tar Heels are more than holding their own.