CHARLOTTE – North Carolina, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, took part in an open practice Thursday at Spectrum Center, as perhaps 2,000 fans were on hand to watch.

Every team in the NCAA Tournament hold an open practice the day before the first round game, the day before the Sweet contests the following week, and on Friday before the Final Four.

Here are nine videos from the Tar Heels’ practice, beginning from them entering the court, shooting around – with a focus on several key players – to their dunk-fest late in the workout to the players signing autographs when the session concluded: