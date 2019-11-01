Virginia Game Visitor's List
North Carolina is expecting another impressive collection of football prospects to be on hand for the Tar Heels’ crucial game versus Virginia on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.Note that 4-star lin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news