CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina dropped game one to Virginia, 12-5, on Friday night at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels committed four errors in the field and gave up six unearned runs to the Cavaliers in the loss. Michael Busch extended his career best hitting streak to 12 games while Aaron Sabato, Danny Serretti and Ashton McGee joined Busch with multi-hit games.

KEY MOMENTS

Virginia jumped out to the quick 1-0 lead with one out in the first inning after a single through the infield scored the runner from second base. With runners on first and second and one out in the third inning, Danny Serretti doubled to left center to score the Heels first run of the game and tie it up at 1-1. Brandon Martorano looked to break the game open in the third inning with the bases loaded and a 2-1 lead, but his line drive was caught by the Virginia first baseman to keep things close. UVA tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Dylan Harris ended the inning with a diving catch in centerfield to save two more runs from scoring. Carolina responded immediately with two runs of its own in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie the game, 4-4. Dylan Harris started the scoring with a RBI single before Ashton McGee's sacrifice fly to center field tied the game. Virginia responded with eight runs between the sixth and eighth innings to take a 12-4 lead.

NOTABLES

Michael Busch extended his career best hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the first inning. 12 games is the longest hitting streak on the team this season, besting Aaron Sabato's previous record of 11 games. Bush also extended his reached base streak to 16 consecutive games. Tyler Baum retired 12 straight batters between the first and fourth innings. Baum has now gone 5.0 or longer in seven straight outings and in nine of his 10 outings overall this year. In the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on first and second and one out, the power at Boshamer Stadium went out for 21 minutes. Caden O'Brien's 1.1 inning pitched is his longest outing since March 24 when he threw 3.0 innings of relief against Virginia Tech. UNC now has 12 games with 2+ errors on the season. In comparison, they only have 9 games without an error and 23 with one error.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Virginia, Noah Murdock (3-4) Loss: North Carolina, Austin Love (5-4)

UP NEXT