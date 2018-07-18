TarHeelIllustrated.com

Will Smart, a class of 2019 defensive end from Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ, announced his commitment to Wake Forest in May just three days after the Demon Deacons extended him an offer, but he’s still open to hearing from other schools.

Smart, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, got some good news two weeks ago when he picked up a scholarship offer from North Carolina. Multiple Carolina coaches have reached out, so the offer is likely an immediately committable one.

“UNC defensive backs coach (Henry) Baker offered me,” the 6-4, 247 pounder told THI. “Afterward, I had a call from defensive line coach Deke Adams, and he just said that they really liked the way I played.”