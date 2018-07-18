TarHeelIllustrated.com

Wake Pledge Enters The Picture
Will Smart, a class of 2019 defensive end from Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ, announced his commitment to Wake Forest in May just three days after the Demon Deacons extended him an offer, but he’s still open to hearing from other schools.
Smart, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, got some good news two weeks ago when he picked up a scholarship offer from North Carolina. Multiple Carolina coaches have reached out, so the offer is likely an immediately committable one.
“UNC defensive backs coach (Henry) Baker offered me,” the 6-4, 247 pounder told THI. “Afterward, I had a call from defensive line coach Deke Adams, and he just said that they really liked the way I played.”
Even though the contact with UNC is in the beginning stages, he has done his homework on the Tar Heels’ program from a football perspective and is learning more about the other factors.
“UNC has a great program,” he said. “The coaches are great and genuine people who love football and understands the value of an education.
“They have a family culture and have a caring and passion for not just football but life after football.”
In addition to Wake and UNC, Smart has also picked up offers from Temple, Army, Westerb Michigan and Old Dominion among a few others. He’s also in regular contact with Boston College, Maryland and Rutgers.
Smart also plays on the offensive line and didn’t miss one play all of last season.
He is hoping to make it to Chapel Hill this fall.