CHAPEL HILL – After a long and arduous battle with NCAA eligibility hurdles, North Carolina’s own Tez Walker finally hit the gridiron with the Tar Heels during Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Kenan Stadium.

The news of Walker’s eligibility, confirmed just this past Thursday, sent waves of anticipation through the UNC community, all eager to see the Charlotte native in action.

The NCAA’s change of heart brought an end to the saga, marking a new beginning for Walker and the Tar Heels. With the eligibility green light, Walker took to the field, making his presence felt from the onset in the No. 14 Tar Heels’ 40-7 rout of the Orange.

And it was more than just a game; it was a vindication of Walker's perseverance. As he darted out of the tunnel, North Carolina flag in hand, the atmosphere was electric.

“I thought that was pretty dope, they had it in my locker in the locker room when I went to get ready,” Walker remarked about the gesture.

The game itself was a testament to Walker’s athletic prowess and readiness. He hauled in six receptions for 43 yards on eight targets, with a particularly acrobatic catch drawing heaps of praise from head coach Mack Brown.

“The catch he made over there in front of us was one of the best I’ve ever seen. To jump up with one hand and catch it and keep his foot in, is just a freakish play,” Brown recounted in awe.

Among the crowd were about a dozen of Walker’s family members, including his grandmother witnessing him play for the first time ever. Their cheers blended with the roars of the UNC faithful, especially when Walker caught his first official ball as a Tar Heel just under three minutes after entering the game.