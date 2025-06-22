What do Carolina’s future schedules look like?

Interestingly, North Carolina isn’t set on its nonconference football opponents for the next decade.

That was a thing not too long ago, but schools have become more resistant to schedule out-of-league games that far into the future. In part, this is because of the underlining uncertainty of college athletics. Conference affiliation is in question, who is in what conferences is as well.

Plus, scheduling has become more strategic now that the College Football Playoff era has reached 12 teams and could soon grow larger. Much like how college basketball programs have gone about outlining their non-league slates, football programs are headed in that direction.

So, as it stands, we take a look at UNC’s future opponents. We will go year-by-year noting the scheduled nonconference games along with the etched-in-stone ACC opponents:

2026

Nonconference opponents: vs TCU (August 29) in Dublin, Ireland; East Tennessee State (September 12); UConn (September 19); Notre Dame (October 3)

ACC Games:

Kenan Stadium: NC State, Miami, Syracuse, Louisville

Road Games: Duke, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Virginia

2027

Nonconference opponents: UCF (September 4); at Purdue (September 11); at UConn (September 18); North Alabama (September 25)

ACC Games:

Kenan Stadium: Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida State

Road Games: NC State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Stanford

2028

Nonconference opponents: NC A&T (August 26/September 16/TBD); at South Carolina (September 2); Kennesaw State (September 9); James Madison (September 23).

ACC Games:

Kenan Stadium: NC State, Wake Forest, Boston College, Stanford

Road Games: Duke, Virginia, Florida State, SMU

2029:

Nonconference opponents: South Carolina (September 1); 3 more to schedule

ACC Games:

Kenan Stadium: Duke, Clemson, Virginia, California

Road Games: NC State, Miami, Louisville, Virginia Tech

NOTE: UNC’s game at Louisville in 2029 will be its first game at the Cardinals with both being ACC members, and it comes in Louisville’s 16th football season in the ACC.

2030

Nonconference opponents: Kennesaw State (September 14); at Notre Dame (TBD); 2 more to schedule

ACC Games:

Kenan Stadium: NC State, Virginia Tech, SMU, Miami

Road Games: Duke, Virginia, Clemson, California

NOTE: UNC hosts Purdue in 2031 and faces Notre Dame (undetermined site), and hosts Notre Dame in 2036. Nothing else has been scheduled.