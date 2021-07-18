What To Make Of Will Shaver's Decision To Enroll Next January
When Will Shaver confirmed to THI on Saturday night he intends on enrolling at North Carolina next January, the first thought that came to many minds was wondering why he’d make that move.New UNC C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news