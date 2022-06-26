With 4-star CB Dale Miller committing to North Carolina on Sunday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Miller popping for the Tar Heels will place UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 45 up 10 spots from the No.55 position before the decision. UNC’s average player ranking improved from 5.68 to 5.70 and moved up to No. 22 in average ranking per commitment tied with UCLA. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.