With 3-star TE Julien Randolph committing to North Carolina on Tuesday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Randolph popping for the Tar Heels will place UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 45. UNC’s average player ranking is currently at 5.68 tied at No. 24 in average ranking per commitment with Oklahoma and Miami. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.