With 3-star DB Zach Tobe committing to North Carolina on Tuesday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Tobe popping for the Tar Heels will place UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 43 up 2 spots from the No.45 position before the decision. UNC’s average player ranking slightly went down from 5.70 to 5.69 and dropped one spot to No. 23 in average ranking per commitment tied with Arkansas and Oklahoma. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.