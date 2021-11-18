With 4-star WR Andre Greene, Jr. committing to play football at North Carolina on Wednesday, THI dives into our new regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Greene, Jr. popping for the Tar Heels keeps UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 10. UNC’s average player ranking improved from 5.81 to 5.83 and Carolina stayed at No. 5 in average ranking per commitment. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.