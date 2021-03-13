TarHeelIllustrated - Williams Considered Not Playing Following UVA's Withdrawl

GREENSBORO, NC – Five weeks ago, Roy Williams made abundantly clear his feelings about the idea of teams choosing not to play in the ACC Tournament in fear of players contracting COVID-19 and impacting whether or not they could play the following week in the NCAA Tournament.

It was a hot topic nationally, and the Carolina coach was asked his thoughts the day before his team traveled to Clemson. Williams was quite adamant in his stance, saying a team or player who opted out meant they “freakin’ quit” and saying “that bothers me.”

That was when the Hall of Fame coach wasn’t faced with having to entertain making such a decision, unlike Friday morning.

On Thursday, the ACC announced a Duke player tested positive and the Blue Devils had withdrawn from the conference tournament and, subsequently, ended their season. Twenty-four hours later, regular season champion Virginia was out from the ACC Tournament, too, because of a positive test. Two of the nation’s marquee programs were gone, though the Cavaliers hope to participate in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

With the reality of positive testing hitting closer to home, Williams actually looked into the possibility of pulling out the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday afternoon.

“Yes, I talked about it with one of my staff members,” UNC’s coach said, following his team’s 69-66 loss to Florida State. “I did think about it, but I don't think there's any great answer. I mean, I really don't. It's sort of like don't play football. Well, you can get hurt trying to cross the street. All those things. I don't think there's any perfect answer. What's going on in our world has really been a difficult time.

“But yes, I talked about that with one of my coaches, and it's something we've been worried about all year, and I'm sure that Duke -- well, Duke has already made their decision, but I'm sure Tony and his staff are concerned about it, as we all are.”