TarHeelIllustrated - Williams Considered Not Playing Following UVA's Withdrawl

Williams Considered Not Playing Following UVA's Withdrawl
GREENSBORO, NC – Five weeks ago, Roy Williams made abundantly clear his feelings about the idea of teams choosing not to play in the ACC Tournament in fear of players contracting COVID-19 and impacting whether or not they could play the following week in the NCAA Tournament.
It was a hot topic nationally, and the Carolina coach was asked his thoughts the day before his team traveled to Clemson. Williams was quite adamant in his stance, saying a team or player who opted out meant they “freakin’ quit” and saying “that bothers me.”
That was when the Hall of Fame coach wasn’t faced with having to entertain making such a decision, unlike Friday morning.
On Thursday, the ACC announced a Duke player tested positive and the Blue Devils had withdrawn from the conference tournament and, subsequently, ended their season. Twenty-four hours later, regular season champion Virginia was out from the ACC Tournament, too, because of a positive test. Two of the nation’s marquee programs were gone, though the Cavaliers hope to participate in next week’s NCAA Tournament.
With the reality of positive testing hitting closer to home, Williams actually looked into the possibility of pulling out the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday afternoon.
“Yes, I talked about it with one of my staff members,” UNC’s coach said, following his team’s 69-66 loss to Florida State. “I did think about it, but I don't think there's any great answer. I mean, I really don't. It's sort of like don't play football. Well, you can get hurt trying to cross the street. All those things. I don't think there's any perfect answer. What's going on in our world has really been a difficult time.
“But yes, I talked about that with one of my coaches, and it's something we've been worried about all year, and I'm sure that Duke -- well, Duke has already made their decision, but I'm sure Tony and his staff are concerned about it, as we all are.”
Williams hasn’t shied away from expressing his concern about the virus, its impact on young athletes, and recently about some states significantly loosening restrictions.
His focus has been on the players, most notably. Following the loss Friday, Williams once again praised his kids, who have basically been in a bubble for much of the last eight months.
“I've had a high level of concern all year long, and I think I said it (Thursday) night or at some point; We should congratulate the young people how they've handled this,” Williams said. “It's been an unbelievable challenge. It's been an unbelievable worry on every coaching staff, every medical staff.
“Every team in the country has asked their young people to act completely different than what they would normally act in college, and I just think our kids all around the country have done a great, great job.”
While Williams thought about possibly not playing, his players didn’t entertain the thought. They’re confident in the protocols they’ve mostly adhered to.
“No,” sophomore forward Armando Bacot said, when asked if he has been concerned if they would play Friday night. “Because we've been in the bubble for a minute now, and I feel like we've been doing a good enough job to prevent it from happening.”
The Tar Heels headed home following the defeat and playing their third game in as many nights. So, opting out is no longer a possibility with the NCAA Tournament and its highly protective bubble beginning next week.