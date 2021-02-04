TarHeelIllustrated - Williams On Duke, An Empty Cameron, Rivalry & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media Thursday in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at Duke on Saturday to discuss his team, Blue Devils forward Matthew Hurt, the strangeness of playing in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium, and much more.

UNC is 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC while Duke is 7-6 and 5-4. This will be the first time these rivals have faced each other without either being ranked since Feb. 27, 1960, when Williams was nine years old.

Above is video of Williams’ full press conference and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*As noted above, this will be the first time UNC and Duke have met with neither team being ranked since Feb. 27, 1960. UNC won that game, 75-50, and swept the regular season series, though Duke defeated the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament and went on to win the tourney and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Williams was just nine when that game was played, so what are his earliest memories of the UNC-Duke rivalry?

“Probably junior, senior year in high school, which would have been ’67, ’68,” Williams replied. “I mean, I was so much more into baseball until summer after my freshman year in high school. But I had never seen an ACC game in person until I played in the preliminary my freshman year, playing on the freshman team.

“But I knew that Duke’s success. I did follow basketball a little bit, I think it was ’64, ’65, somewhere around there, that they did go to the Final Four. But, not until my junior senior year in high school did I get the idea of the rivalry and it was even more so after I got here as a student.”





*Perhaps the strangest thing in all of sports will occur Saturday when there are no fans in the arena for the greatest rivalry in American sports. The environments at Duke-Carolina games are unmatched, especially the games at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But there will be no fans or even media at Cameron on Saturday, just the teams and game essential personnel. What are Williams’ thoughts about the utter strangeness of this coming experience?

“I've been asking that all year long, how they're going to react to going into gyms, nobody there,” he said. “Going into a place where there’s 2,000 or whatever it was at Clemson the other night, it’s all not normal for what we've seen in ACC basketball. But, this time of the year, I think the kids are understanding that part of it.

“I think they would be shocked if they came into the Smith Center and, all of a sudden, there's 21,000 people in there. And they would be shocked if they went into Cameron and it was completely full.

“But, what we're doing is we're going in there and playing the same scenario that we've been playing all year in. Yes, the Duke game is a huge game and yes, it'll always be a huge game. Neither one of us have had that success so far that we would like to have, but they'll listen to the upperclassmen about a lot of the games. But, this year is so unusual. I don't know what to expect from one day to the next. So, I don't even know how to think about what they may be thinking themselves.”





*Williams recruited Duke forward Matthew Hurt when he was in high school in Minnesota. He even had weekly conversations with Hurt and had a chance at getting him. But the 6-foot-10 sophomore is the Blue Devils’ best player and one of the top players in the ACC. He’s averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, is shooting 53.2 percent from the field, including 42 percent on 69 attempted 3-pointers.

Hurt presents problems for every team because of his length, skills and that he can score from just about anywhere on the floor. Plus, he’s a unique player capable of creating his shot without having to dribble a lot.

“There's some guys in the league that, big guys, who can shoot the ball from range,” Williams said. “I don't know that there's anybody that does it as well as Matt does. And then, when he goes down in the low post and shoots a little turnaround fadeaway, it's pretty automatic, too.

“So, I think it's a little bit of a different challenge. There are other guys who can shoot it, but I don't know that anybody does any better than Matt does. Sure, we tried to recruit him really, really hard ourselves, so I've seen him play a lot. But, his is a little different.

“He gets a lot of shots, they need him to get a lot of shots and he makes a lot. I'm just looking at 53 percent and 69 of those 173 shots are three-point shots. So, that's a heck of a percentage right there for a guy big or little. And I think that he is a little more unique than the rest of the big guys in our league that shoot it so well.”





*Duke-Carolina games rarely ever disappoint. Regardless of the teams’ records, the games are almost always thrilling, as we saw a year ago, as an example. Williams was asked what makes for the best Carolina-Duke games.

“Oh, boy, it's an unusual question. For me, I think that you're always gonna have the big game attitude and the spectacle and the pageantry around it, that is taken away with no fans in the stands,” Williams said. “If I had to pick one, I would say when the stakes are the highest, those are the games that I remember the most. The last game of the year for a conference championship or the who's going to get a number one seed or what it is.

“And, you know, these games are usually in the second half of the season. There’s not one that we don't normally play Duke the first conference game or anything like that when you're not too sure about your team. So, I would think that the most special ones to me are either one of two things, it's where the stakes are really, really high or it's senior day for us here.

“And for me, the way I feel about our seniors typically I think those are the ones that are usually the most memorable for me.”





*Williams has been part of many classic battles in this rivalry, so what are some of the more indelible memories he has from the games over the years?

“Oh, I don't know that I could pick one. There are a lot of emotions,” Carolina’s coach replied. “Tyler Hansbrough walking off the court bleeding like that, Danny Green with the big dunk over at their place. The negative side, Austin Rivers making that three in our building. Going over there with Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson and winning the conference regular season and beating them on their senior day.

“There's a lot of those memories. Last year's game, I've tried to erase them because there are so many negative memories with last year's game and I'm afraid that it may last longer than the rest of them forever.”





*The strangeness of college basketball in the COVID era has been a challenge for coaches in ways never previously thought imaginable. Among them, with the way benches are spread out now, there have been times when Williams has wanted to talk to or insert a player into a game but couldn’t immediately find him on the bench. It has been truly strange for the Hall of Famer, and it’s happened more than once.

“Yes. I've looked around, ‘Okay, where is he,’ and that kind of thing, so there is something to that, Williams said. “And even my staff, like Kendall’s now keeping total fouls and timeouts and I'm trying to find out, how many fouls is that? And it's harder to find, but that's part of it being unusual.”





*The turnover problem that plagued UNC for most of the season, but appeared to have been dissipating in late January, returned at Clemson on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels turned over the ball 17 times in 62 possessions, which is 27.4 percent of the time. How does Williams coach turnovers, especially when the problem has been as persistent as it has for his team?

“I think they are head scratches or baffling or frustrating or whatever you can describe them with that,” Williams said. “There. It's really something that, it’s really something that irritates every coach, it irritates me a great deal because we emphasize it so much.

“And we thought we were making strides and we finally got more assists than we had turnovers, which we've never had a team that had the problem of getting there and then, all of a sudden, we turn around and go south immediately against Clemson again.

“So, it's a frustrating thing. It's definitely for sure something that I haven't been able to find the answers to, or I would have already figured it out and I would have already changed. But no, it is frustrating. We can sell if we want that RJ is a freshman, Caleb's a freshman, Kerwin’s a freshman, Anthony played four games last year. But the bottom line is, we’ve got to stop turning the dadgum ball over if you want to be really good. And that's got to be something our kids have got to buy into more.

“I mean, we’re running them more after turnovers in practice. We're screaming at them, we're putting an arm around them and saying, ‘Okay, this is the reason you made the mistake.’ And so far, I haven't found the right way to cure it.”





*In UNC’s three-game win streak before falling at Clemson on Tuesday night, Armando Bacot averaged 18.7 points shooting 24-for-32 from the field. It was the best basketball of his Carolina career. But at Littlejohn Coliseum, Bacot scored one point, missing his only field goal attempt, grabbed just three rebounds and committed four fouls in only 19 minutes of playing time.

The Tar Heels didn’t practice Wednesday, so Williams hadn’t yet seen how Bacot was responding to the poor performance, but he did speak about it Thursday.

“Armando has been, in reality, our most, I’m trying to use the right term, consistent player,” Williams said. “Had a great stretch early the first, I don't know, pick out eight or nine games, and then he had a couple that weren't quite as good. And then two great games before the Clemson game and I have no idea how he’ll bounce back.

“I would expect that he will bounce back really well, but a lot of that is determined by the competition that he's playing every night, too. Some guys are more effective against big guys, some teams double team, some teams take things away. So, he's just got to handle it because he just didn't play well. He wasn't nearly as active, he got frustrated by some things and he's got to be a little more mature, but he just did not play well.”





