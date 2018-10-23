TarHeelIllustrated.com

Winston-Salem DE Impressed During Visit
North Carolina hosted a throng of prospects for its home game versus Virginia Tech on Oct. 13 and among them was 2021 defensive end Zaire Patterson, who attempts Winston-Salem Prep in Winston-Salem, NC.
The Tar Heels came up short versus the Hokies, but that didn’t stop the rising sophomore from having a great time.
“It was amazing, it was great energy and vibes on the field,” the 6-6, 205 pounder told THI. “”The favorite part about it was the love the coaches showed, they liked the drive I show and the potential I have being my size at my position.”
Prior to the football game, several UNC coaches took the time to talk with Patterson, making him feel comfortable and wanted.
“I talked to defensive line Coach Deke Adams and the DB coach, they said the liked the energy I showed on the field,” he said. “Also, I think UNC is a great program everybody has there game where the get close and can’t get the win it happens.”
The Carolina fanbase made a big impression on Patterson.
“The atmosphere was amazing and exciting,” he said. “It felt good to be around the energy the coach and fans presented.”
Currently, Patterson has picked up two scholarship offers from East Carolina and North Carolina.
So far this fall, he has visited UNC, East Carolina and Wake Forest and is scheduled to visit Virginia Tech next Thursday for their game against Georgia Tech.