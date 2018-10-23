TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina hosted a throng of prospects for its home game versus Virginia Tech on Oct. 13 and among them was 2021 defensive end Zaire Patterson, who attempts Winston-Salem Prep in Winston-Salem, NC.

The Tar Heels came up short versus the Hokies, but that didn’t stop the rising sophomore from having a great time.

“It was amazing, it was great energy and vibes on the field,” the 6-6, 205 pounder told THI. “”The favorite part about it was the love the coaches showed, they liked the drive I show and the potential I have being my size at my position.”