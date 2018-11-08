TarHeelIllustrated.com

"Things started when I was talking to tight ends coach Chad Scott and he said coach Larry Fedora wanted to talk to me," the 6-3, 210 pounder told THI. "So, then I went to his office and he offered me there,"

Class of 2020 tight end John Copenhaver of Roswell (GA) High School gladly recalls what it was like when North Carolina extended him an offer this past weekend when he was in Chapel Hill to take in the Tar Heels’ game versus Georgia Tech.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Copenhaver to discuss his UNC visit and what he likes about the program.

Other than the Tar Heels, Copenhaver has courted offers from N.C. State and Kansas. Things are just now getting interesting for him on the recruiting trail.

THI: What are your overall thought on the Carolina football program following your visit?

Copenhaver: I loved the whole campus. The environment was awesome and UNC had a great crowd. The program is well run and the coaches were personal.





THI: During your time on campus, what coaches did you spend the most time with and what did they say they liked about you?

Copenhaver: I spent time with tight ends coach Chad Scott and he talked about how they use their tight ends a lot. Then I talked to coach Larry Fedora, he mentioned he liked my film and loved how I play, then offered me.





THI: What did you think of the game day facilities?

Copenhaver: The facilities were very nice.





THI: Aside from UNC, what other schools have you visited this season?

Copenhaver: I haven't been anywhere else, but I've been talking to Duke and Wake ForEst.