CHAPEL HILL – No. 15 North Carolina fell behind early to No. 14 NC State and couldn't overcome the early defecit as they fell to the Wolfpack 11-2. Aaron Sabato stayed hot with yet another multi-hit game, but the Tar Heels left 12 batters on base over the course of the game. The rubber match between the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack will take place on Saturday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

With two outs in the top of the first, a single to right coupled with a throwing error by Ashton McGee led to two quick runs for the Wolfpack. That was followed with another RBI single to push the score to 3-0 before the end of the frame.

After Bergner found himself in trouble again in the second, he worked a 4-6-3 double play to escape the inning without allowing a run.

With two on and two out in the bottom of the third, Michael Busch put a charge into one, but it was tracked down on the right field warning track to end the threat.

NC State added to their lead in the third with a pair of singles followed by a ground rule double to plate a run and put runners on second and third. A line drive off Freeman's glove at second brought in two more runs to really break the game open at 6-0.

Carolina threatened in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded, but a pop out to third ended the inning without a run.

The Tar Heels got on the board in the fifth, courtesy of a Dylan Harris triple followed by a Michael Busch RBI groundout.